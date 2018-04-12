Luxurious hotel for Vic Falls

HARARE - Victoria Falls will soon boast a new luxury boutique called Mbano Manor Hotel, set to be launched in the first half of 2019, the Financial Gazette can reveal.

The driving force behind Mbano Manor Hotel, Mati Nyazema, said the hotel was going to offer a unique and nature-based travel experience for the global, high-end tourist, who seeks world-class hospitality, comfort, a privacy to commune with nature.

“The Mbano Manor Hotel’s vision is to cater for the top-end of the international market with an upmarket and deluxe offering in Victoria Falls, in a forest setting only four kilometres away from the world-famous landmark,” the Zimbabwe-born global tourism businesswoman said in a statement.

The 19 all-suite Mbano Manor Hotel has a foreseen rate of around $950 per person per night sharing, for full board (including accommodation, meals, beverage and transfers).

“The high-end clients vising Southern and East Africa are currently staying in suites at top hotels and exclusive game lodges in South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Mozambique and Tanzania.

“However, there is limited bespoke, quality product to complement their stay when visiting Victoria Falls. We foresee meeting their needs with the new luxury Mbano Manor Hotel,” she said.

Nyazema said the new hotel was going to leverage on the growing tourism potential in Victoria Falls.

“We see a great opportunity to leverage the new-found optimism enjoyed by Zimbabwe following recent positive political and economic developments. Mbano Manor Hotel is ready to unleash the abundant luxury tourism opportunities on offer in the Victoria Falls and greater Zimbabwe region,” she said.

Recent reports indicate that the global luxury hotels market continues to expand, characterised by high-end experiences.

“People are choosing to spend their money on experiences that create memories.

“At Mbano, we have designed our product and guest experiences to embrace the latest trends, such as responsible tourism, perceptive dining, and a simple focus on rest and a pronounced sleep experience,” the Mbano Manor Hotel boss said.

Mbano Manor Hotel boasts 19 luxurious standard suites, and one presidential villa nestled within the natural beauty of the surrounding teak forest.

“Nature took precedence in the design of Mbano hotel. Hence, buildings were carefully positioned to ensure minimal disruption of the original forest, dominated by large ancient teak trees” Nyazema said.

Zimbabwean Tourism Authority chief operating officer, Givemore Chidzidzi welcomes Mbano Manor Hotel as a high-quality luxury addition to the Victoria Falls offering.

“The new boutique hotel is situated adjacent to Zambezi National Park, at the edge of Victoria Falls village and thus offers the best of nature and luxury comfort in one setting.From the majestic Victoria Falls, to superb safari offerings in Hwange, Mana Pools, the Eastern Highlands and the Great Zimbabwe National Monument, Zimbabwe has so much on offer for the global traveller,” said Chidzidzi.

He said government has embarked on development of a national tourism sector strategy to inform, harness and champion a more centrally focused development and strategic growth path for the sector.

The new tourism strategy seeks to increase tourist arrivals to seven million from the current 2,4 million and grow tourism export earnings to $7 billion from $1 billion.

— The Financial Gazette