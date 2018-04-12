Jennifer releases Afro-pop single

HARARE - Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave’s former backing vocalist , Jennifer Maneni has dropped a new gospel single My Testimony.

The single produced by Blessing Mchenga, with Bethany Ngolomi Pasinawako offering backing vocals, is a departure from Maneni’s traditional gospel genre, as she ventured into a new territory of Afro-pop.

“This is my first single My Testimony. In all my other albums, I sing traditional gospel but in this single I have changed the genre, I have done Afro-pop. It’s more of a thanksgiving song telling the world of the goodness of the Lord, how the Lord has fought my battles and transformed my life,” Maneni told the Daily News.

With at least three albums under her belt since going solo in 2012, Maneni’s new single has the potential to scale dizzy heights on the market provided it receives proper promotion.

Her previous albums are Total Recovery, Umire Papi and His Grace.

“We launched my first DVD in September 2016 with the songs Wakatendeka and Ndomutenda receiving airplay from that time up to now on national TV. The other song You Raise Me Up was on Trace Africa Top 10. His Grace was nominated on the 2016 Permican Awards as the Best Traditional Album,” Maneni said.

On her last album, His Grace, Maneni featured other groups such as CCAP Voices of Sakubva and Mashoko Gamanya and the Witnesses of Jesus on some of the song.

“It was not an easy thing to come up with a project of this nature, I am happy that finally the album His Grace is out.

“I hope the album will go a long way in spreading the message of God as well as raising my profile as an artiste because He knows my destiny,” she told the Daily News then.

The album was recorded at Legends Studios and was also produced by Mchenga.

Songs making the last album are Wakatendeka, Buruka Mweya Washe featuring Mashoko Gamanya and the Witnesses of Jesus, You Raise Me Up, Yahweh featuring CCAP Voices of Sakubva, Mother Prayer, Ndomutenda, Inyasha Kurarama, Ndabvuma, Tivhenekerei and Hamunyare.