Foxes, Hornets in title decider

HARARE - Current Harare Basketball League log leaders Foxes will be looking to continue with their charge towards the title when they face second-placed Harare City Hornets in a top-of-the-table clash at Richwood Park on Saturday.

Foxes, who are strong contenders to take the league title for the first time, appear to have matured from boys to men and will be looking to establish themselves at the top against their nearest rivals.

With two matches left before the season ends, Foxes enjoy a two-point lead over second-placed Hornets after managing 38 points from 20 games. However, crucially, for Hornets they have a game in hand against third-placed JBC.

Thus, should Hornets, who are on 36 points, go on to win their remaining three matches against Foxes, Yadah and JC, they would pip Foxes to successfully defend the title they have won in the past two years.

But JBC, who are in third place with 35 points are, however, not pushovers and will not make it easy for Hornets as they are also still fancying their chances to win the title. But first, Hornets will have to clear a difficult hurdle posed by log leaders Foxes.

Hornets assistant coach Mike Nhira knows the difficult task awaiting them and has called for total concentration from their charges.

“This is one game that we cannot afford to lose especially if we are to defend our title,” Nhira told the Daily News.

“It needs full concentration from everyone. It’s not going to be an easy game. We are facing a team that has been at the top of the log for a while now and desperate for the title as well. So, they are coming high on confidence.

“But we are an equally ambitious group and we have done our part preparing well for the game. We are now looking forward to try and fight for that victory and probably put ourselves in a good steady.

“It’s going to be a do or die for us. But we are taking courage from the fact that we beat them in the first leg and we are hoping history will repeat itself. I can say, yes, we are now ready for the match.”

In other matches set for the weekend, JBC face Hustlers are hoping to maintain their winning streak and probably put pressure on Foxes and Hornets.

GV Rockets entertain Varsity Leopards while Cameo and Cheetahs square off on another interesting game of the weekend.