DJ Moochie to open state-of-the-art studio

HARARE - United Kingdom DJ Moochie Alfonso real name Arnold Matimba has set plans to open a state-of-the-art recording studio in Zimbabwe, to ensure local music competes internationally.

Moochie said the quality of Zimbabwean music was jeopardising its competitiveness internationally, hence good equipment will deal with some of the quality concerns.

“You want to produce music that can be played anywhere in the world and still be good. So I will be coming back to Zimbabwe in August to finalise this plan. It will also depend on the bureaucracies in Zimbabwe, such as registration and licensing,” Moochie said.

He said some of the Zimbabwean music has been received well in the UK while it was hard selling Zimdancehall as it is just repetitive.

“I play some Zim music, there is some music that you can play anywhere and its good. For example, I have been following Victor Kunonga — he is good, and music from Oliver Mtukudzi and Thomas Mapfumo. However, there is music that you can only play to a Zimbabwean crowd such as Zimdancehall, but it’s just repetitive.

“Even if you look at Jamaica they have sub genres of their music. The local artists need to be encouraged to be multifaceted.

“I also see that Jah Prayzah is doing collaborations, at least he is building his brand outside Zimbabwe. More artistes need to do collaborations to break into other markets.”

The DJ had been working as an engineer for Sky TV before getting into deejaying full time and has been living in the UK for 30 years.

He said soon he would be raising the Zimbabwean flag high at a radio DJ contest at the Brighton Music Festival.

Moochie, who has been in the country for two weeks, will be going to South Africa where he has shows lined up before he goes back to the UK for the DJ contest.

“This year, my ambitions are to play in nine different cities in the world, so I will be playing in Sydney and then go to New York and California as well as Glasgow where I started.”

The DJ is also looking at partnering local radio stations for shows and also opening up his own Internet radio.