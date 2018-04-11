Don't monopolise Independence Day: Chamisa

BULAWAYO - MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa against monopolising national events saying those days are over as this time around, they will share the platform during the Independence Day celebrations.

Zanu PF has in the past turned such events as Independence Day and Heroes Day into Zanu PF events, making it impossible for opposition parties to take part.

Former president Robert Mugabe also took advantage of such events to castigate his political opponents while entrenching his rule which ended in November last year after 37 years.

But Chamisa said this should come to an end.

“Independence is not a Zanu PF affair, independence is a people’s affair,” Chamisa told thousands during his address at White City Stadium on Saturday.

“I have told Mnangagwa that when we are celebrating the independence this year, we will share the platform. Chinhu chedu, kana usingadi abayiwa ngaabude (It is our thing. If you do not want it that way, then bow out).

Unfortunately, he (Mnangagwa) easily gets angry and the other one who deputises him (Constantino Chiwenga) is very aggressive,” he said referring to how the two are likely to react to the move for him to join them on the celebrations.

He said as MDC Alliance, they have since declared the month of April as independence month.

“We have declared the month of April the month of independence. Unlike these guys (Zanu PF) who think independence is worth a day. We feel that independence is worth a lifetime.

“That’s why we must dedicate the whole month to celebrating our independence,” he said.

