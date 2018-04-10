Zera splurges $13m on new headquarters

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said it will spend $13 million towards the construction of a new headquarters in Mt Pleasant.

The new state-of-the-art two storey facility, which will resemble a hydropower station, was designed by Studio Arts, and is set to be constructed by a Chinese company, Nantong International Group that has opened offices in Zimbabwe.

“The Head Office will be a two storey building sitting on about 6 000 square metres of land which will house about 90 staff members. Currently we have about 60 staff members. This will cost us about $13 million and will take 18 months to complete,” Zera chief executive Gloria Magombo told delegates attending the ground- breaking ceremony yesterday.

“It will incorporate solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop with a net zero emission. The feature of the building will resemble a hydropower plant. It will have an auditorium which will sit about 60 people, a fitness centre for our staff members and additionally, the new facility will have a separate building for a chemical laboratory,” she added.

Parson Mbiriri, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Energy and Power Development, said the construction of Zera headquarters by Nantong International Group, which will also build the new Parliament building for Zimbabwe, will create about 200 jobs directly and indirectly.

“There is some history to this. At some point, a structure which was supposed to be Zera headquarters was bought. But considering the location, it was poor or terrible because you don’t want your neighbour to be a bus operator or a car breaker as Zera head offices. Another (place) was found in Avondale, Harare, but me as a town planner by training, I asked many questions to which Zera did not have answers. Then, I said if you can’t answer all these questions, then I am not with you,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony.

Mbiriri noted that the project was coming at a time when the new dispensation is achieving its target of creating jobs, jobs and more jobs for the people.

“This office building will serve as a model of green building, encompassing energy efficiency and deployment of renewable energy. The building, whose ground we are breaking today will be broadly self-sustaining in terms of energy. It will have a solar PV rooftop that will generate power for lighting, office operations, refrigeration and powering computers and other appliances,” he said.



