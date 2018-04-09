'Zimbabweans must not give up on Dzamara'

EDITOR — I write with so much pain in my heart. It is sad that years have gone by but still there is no answer to Itai Dzamara’s whereabouts.

With the new dispensation one would think that answers would start trickling in but alas there is nothing. I am appealing to the media fraternity, civil society and other concerned groups to make noise once again about one of them who has been missing for years now.

So far, calls for his search or investigations about his abduction have died down to mere shrills here and there.

There is need to put more pressure on the police or government at large to do more in their investigations.

A man cannot just be abducted in broad daylight and somebody claims we are a democratic country.

The media as the Fourth Estate should take it upon themselves to continue to clamour for Dzamara’s return or at least a thorough investigation otherwise they are letting down one of their own whose family is going through hell as we speak.

Godfrey