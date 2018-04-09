Thousands submit CVs to MDC

HARARE - Nearly 4 000 individuals have expressed interest to represent the opposition MDC in both local government and parliamentary elections set to be held by August this year.

This was revealed by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa while addressing journalists in the capital last week.

Chamisa, who is also the MDC Alliance presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections, said the party’s preparations for the elections were now at an advanced stage.

“To attest to our readiness, the party’s elections directorate has received CVs from aspiring candidates who wish to stand in the local government and parliamentary polls and we have received a total of 3 911 CVs and this confirms the willingness of Zimbabweans to represent the party,” he said.

“Our preparations are well on course and in the next few weeks, we will have a complete panel of candidates that will represent the party at all levels,” Chamisa added.

The former ICT minister said the MDC was determined to meet the 50 percent threshold for women and the 20 percent youth quota “in line with the constitution and the resolutions of the supreme organs of the party”.

He also said the MDC was now in the process of “fine-tuning our policy programme and our people’s manifesto” that will be launched soon as the opposition party’s campaign goes full throttle.

“We have rebranded and revamped this movement and in the next few weeks, we will be unveiling the detailed policy programmes on how we will rescue this country from the abyss,” he said.

Chamisa promised that his government, “when, and I am not saying if” he wins the presidential race, will turn around the country’s waning economic fortunes.

“We have done it before and we will do it again. Zimbabweans are under no illusion about the MDC’s capacity to govern, given our record during our stint of delivery between 2009 and 2013.”

“With our competent hands on the wheel of government, the future can only be bright for the people of Zimbabwe. The party is ready; Zimbabweans are ready and they continue to show their confidence judging by their participation in the party’s activities,” he said.

“The region and the world are anxious for a truly new dispensation that delivers to the people.”

Meanwhile, the ruling Zanu PF has also said it has been overwhelmed by aspiring candidates who intend to contest in the May 5, primary elections.

Zanu PF provincial executives are meeting this weekend to go through all the CVs submitted.