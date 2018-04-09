Mukamba shines for CAPS United

CAPS United............(2) 2

Herentals......................0

HARARE - Denver Mukamba provided an assist and scored the second goal to help CAPS United maintain their unbeaten start to the Castle Lager Premiership season with a victory over Herentals yesterday.

Mukamba turned provider for the first goal when his well taken corner kick was met by a beautiful header from Nigerian striker Abasirim Chidiebere after only five minutes into the game before sealing maximum points with a beautiful strike six minutes before the breather.

For Chidiebere it was his first goal since joining the Green Machine last season but it was Mukamba’s performance after being handed his second start of the season, particularly in the first half which earned him plaudits from his coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

It was CAPS United’s second victory of the season to take their tally to nine points six behind pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars who boast of a 100 percent start after five rounds of action.

And while Mukamba had to make way for Oscar Machapa just before the hour mark, the lanky midfielder had weaved his magic to help the Green Machine secure maximum points.

“I’m sure he (Mukamba) is just showing what he is capable of doing. He is just repaying the amount of trust and belief that we have in him.

“I certainly believe he stands to give us more than he has given elsewhere. I think he is doing precisely that and he is repaying the kind of confidence and trust we have in him.”

Chitembwe added that he was satisfied with his team’s performance while acknowledging Herentals gave them a good run especially in the second half.

“I think they are a very good team. I thought their second half was very strong. They did a very good job, they played the long ball and it suited their way of play and the fact that we were also trying to manage the game also helped them.

“I’m satisfied with the result that we wanted and at the same time keep a clean sheet. I’m sure it’s also one of the positives. We are very happy with the progress but we still have a long to go,” said Chitembwe.

CAPS United started strongly and their early dominance was rewarded after only five minutes when Chidiebere’s header from a Mukamba corner kick left Herentals goalkeeper Kuda Magama well beaten.

Makepekepe continued to dominate proceedings and on 20 minutes John Zhuwawu could only watch as his effort hit the inside of the upright and bounce back into play before being cleared for a corner by Herentals having done well to beat an advancing Magama.

But United’s superiority was rewarded on 39 minutes to cap a productive first half when Mukamba took full advantage of some sloppy defending inside the box by Herentals to steal the ball and place a powerful shot to the far post.

Herentals never recovered from the setback and even survived a Simba Nhivi spectacular connection of a Zhuwawo cross on 57 minutes.

However, CAPS United went on to sleep in the later stages of the game allowing Herentals to take the game to them.

CAPS United had goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba to thank for denying Herentals in the later stages as they threatened to turn the tables.

In the end CAPS United held on for maximum points leaving Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva bemoaning lack of experience.

“We made it tough for ourselves when we conceded early, that’s where things went wrong for us. You find the boys lacked confidence, they panicked, they were no longer settled,” Mutiwekuziva said.

“I think in terms of matching CAPS United we did well. Our ball possession was better than CAPS. To an extent I think we lacked experience at this level of the game. You look at CAPS United they are quite an experienced side and it counted on their part today.”

The defeat was Herentals’ third of the season as they remain on four points after five matches.

Teams:

CAPS United: Prosper Chigumba, Carlton Munzabwa, Valentine Musarurwa, Dennis Dauda, Stephen Makatuka, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Denver Mukamba (Oscar Machapa 58 mins), Simba Nhivi, Joel Ngodzo, John Zhuwawo (Peter Moyo 72mins), Abasirim Chidiebere (Milton Ncube 84 mins)

Herentals: Kudakwashe Magama, Blessing Maunganidze, Carlos Mavhurume, Brighton Majarira, Wilmore Chimbetu, William Kapumha, Archmore Majarira, Aaron Chiwandamidzi, Innocent Benza (Jaun Mutadza 69 mins), Blessing Majarira, Hughe Chikosa (Richard Hachiro 58 mins)

