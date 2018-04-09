More cops nabbed over fake fines book

HARARE - Three more Avondale Police traffic section officers that reportedly cashed-in on motorists’ fines using a fake receipt book have been dragged to court.

The trio — Romeo Chipokosa, 32, Lloyd Makuni, 31, and Takuranashe Magomba, 36 — are jointly charged with Claudius Mazvimba, 35, and Blessmore Mushayahwaro, 30, who were released on $50 bail last week, over the same case, were charged with fraud when they appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande.

As part of bail conditions the group has been ordered to continue residing at their present addresses and not interfere with witnesses as part of conditions.

Chikoposa and his accomplices will be back in court on May 2 pending finalisation of investigations in their matter.

The State has lined up witnesses that were reportedly duped by the duo to testify but the total value of prejudice has not been established yet.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that Mazvimba and Mushayahwaro connived with other traffic police officers based at Avondale Police Station and acquired fake a Z69J book that resembled the originals used in administrative work.

The court heard that Mazvimba and his accomplices would use the book to receipt fines paid by motorists that breached traffic regulations.

In a bid to cover up the offence Mazvimba and Mushayahwaro would demand cash only from the motorists to avoid being detected.

They would share the money among themselves with State alleging that this would prejudice the ministry of Justice.

According to police administration procedures completed dockets can only be filed after attaching a pink triplicate copy from a Z69J book but in all the cases Mazvimba and Mushayahwaro attached fake copies.

The court heard that the duo would submit completed dockets to their superiors for closure and filing.