Mighty Warriors breeze past Namibia

SPORTS WRITER  •  9 April 2018 11:25AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe senior women’s football team, the Mighty Warriors progressed to final qualifying round of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations  (Awcon) after dispatching Namibia at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

Second half goals from Emmaculate Msipa and Mavis Chirandu ensured Mighty Warriors progressed to the final round on a 4-0 aggregate having beaten the Namibians by a similar scoreline four days ago in their own backyard.

In the final qualifying round, the Mighty Warriors will now face neighbours Zambia who progressed at the expense of Tanzania in June.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda lauded her charges for a job well done.

“It was not any easy match, it was a difficult match just like in the leg. The Namibians gave us a good run,” Sibanda said after the match.

