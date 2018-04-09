Bosso sink Nichrut

Highlanders........(0) 1

Nichrut................... 0

BULAWAYO - A Godfrey Makaruse solitary strike was all Highlanders needed to secure maximum points against a stubborn Nichrut to continue with their impressive start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer season.

The win was Highlanders’ fourth of the season to take their tally to 13 points after five matches two behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu was left unimpressed with the show of his youthful side.

“I think we played a good game. We dominated play and we controlled proceedings of the day. Credit goes to the boys for fighting so hard,” said Ndlovu

“We are happy that we are giving something to our supporters along the way. We are playing attractive football which is good enough for the boys and everybody,” added Ndlovu.

However, Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino felt they were their own enemies as they failed to utilise opportunities that came their way.

“We conceded a silly goal. My goalkeeper went off duty, I never expected Highlanders to score from the set piece,” he said.

“We got a number of chances but we hurried instead of getting composed. We got chances that we could have utilised. I think we had a good performance but a good performance must end with a positive result.”

Highlanders took the lead on 52 minutes when Makaruse headed home a well taken Brian Banda free kick to beat impressive Nichrut goalkeeper Tafadzwa Jabangwe.

Nichrut tried to come back late into the match but it was all in vain as Highlanders defended in numbers and looked threatening on the counter.