Ntouba terminates DeMbare contract

HARARE - Christian Ntouba has terminated his contract with Dynamos over non-payment of his signing-on fees and salary from last season.

The Cameroonian was owed $16 000 by the Glamour Boys and has missed the first four games of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Coincidentally, DeMbare had struggled to get results in those four matches without their top goal scorer from last season.

Dynamos president Kenni Mubaiwa said he had heard about the matter but was yet to get an official brief.

“I have heard something to that effect but as a club, we have not been notified officially,” Mubaiwa said.

Ntouba refused to comment on the matter only referring the Daily News to his manager.

The forward’s manager Gilbert Sengwe was not reachable last night with his phone going unanswered.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was in recent weeks getting frustrated with the absence of Ntouba.

“It’s a 50-50 situation and I wouldn’t want to talk much about it. I think it’s an administrative issue and what we can focus on as a team is with the resources that are available,” Mutasa said recently.

“Obviously the reason why we brought him here (from Cameroon) is because he is part and parcel of our puzzle but there are some times in life when you should know where to start and where to end; there are some certain things you cannot control.

“It’s not every day that you get what you want and such is life.”