Jah Prayzah descends on Marondera

HARARE - Evergreen musician Jah Prayzah will showcase again at Legends Sports Bar in Marondera tomorrow.

He will share the stage with Jean Masters.

The joint proprietor Daniel Masaiti told the Daily News that he was pleased to host Jah Prayzah again in Marondera.

“Marondera is the provincial capital for Mashonaland East a province which Jah Prayzah hails from; hence we are glad to welcome him back home.

“He never disappoints fans each time he performs in Marondera and this time around we are looking forward to a great show,” Masaiti said.

The lanky Uzumba-born artiste is currently on top of his form and popular with studio albums: Rudo Nerunyararo, Sungano Yerudo, Ngwarira Kuparara, award-winning album Tsviriyo, Kumbumura Mhute, Jerusarema, Mudhara Vachauya and Kutonga Kwaro.

On the other hand, Masters has collaborated with Jah Prayzah on her studio album Misi Haifanane.

Masters began her musical journey as a lead vocalist with Seasoned Band and in 2010 after she completed high school took part in the production of the late Jay Masters album Mashabhini.

“I derive most of my inspiration from Jay Masters, he was very supportive and stood by me until I recorded my debut solo album, Africa,” she said.

Time and Jazz hosts Kawara

JOSH Hozheri-run Harare joint Time and Jazz is hosting musician Alexio Kawara and his Shades of Black for two days; Friday and Saturday.

Killer T launches new album tonight

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Killer T will officially launch his latest studio album Mashoko Anopfuura at Club 1+1 in Harare at Longcheng Plaza tonight.

The event will be supported by musicians such as Stunner, Seh Calaz, Jah Signal, Kinnah, Hwindi President, Freeman, Silent Killer, Blot, Ex Q and Trevor Dongo among others.

His manager Kudzai “Supa” Biston said all is set for the event.

“All is set for the launch. Killer T collaborated with Jah Prayzah on one of the songs on the forthcoming album. I can confirm that the album is one of his best so far,” he said.

Moto Republik hosts Hustlers Market

THE Harare arts joint has opened a market to sell artefacts this Saturday.

Footwork at Alliance Francaise

THE Harare joint is hosting a dance-musical event to celebrate Kalanga, Khoisan, Karanga, Tswana, Ndebele and Venda cultures courtesy of Music According to Percussion which will also perform their own music.

Dandaro Inn hosts Hwesa Masango

THE Chipaz Promotions-run joint Dandaro Inn in Harare’s showgrounds area is hosting Hwesa Masango and his Zim Totems Band tonight.

Borrowdale Manor hosts Champagne Breakfast

THERE will be unlimited cocktails, wines and champagne and live performances by musician WeCharie tomorrow in Harare’s upmarket residential area.

Royal Queens dates City Sports Bar

HARARE-BASED dance group Royal Queens is showcasing at City Sports Bar in the capital tonight.

Holly’s Hotel hosts Jimmy Muroja birthday party

JIMMY of Extra Large will celebrate his birthday at Holly’s Hotel in Harare tomorrow. The party will be graced by artistes such as Trevor Dongo, Ba-Shupi, Leonard Mapfumo, Sanii Makhalima, Shinsoman, Ex Q, Silent Killer, Cindy, Good Child,, Tally B, Sniper, Madiz and Stunner among others.

The Village Boy Comedy Show at Pakare Paye

THE Village Boy Comedy Show will feature comedian Long John on Saturday. The event is meant to raise funds to help out a Norton based football club that specialises in children below the age of 13.

Sulu returns to East Point

DENDERA icon Suluman Chimbetu aka Sulu will perform at the above Harare joint formerly known as Jazz 105 tonight.

On Saturday he will showcase at Hungwe Bar at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Bar Rouge hosts Bob Nyabinde

BAR Rouge, located at Longcheng in Harare, is hosting Bob “The Headmaster” Nyabinde tomorrow.

Young Igwe returns to Mhangura

SUNGURA musician Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo and his Utakataka Express will perform at 7 Million in Mhangura tonight before moving to Gwanyanya in Chinhoyi on Saturday.

Secret Sunrise Zimbabwe at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course

COME along and join in celebrating the beauty of the rising sun while dancing and connecting to nature and each other this Saturday.

The guided dance session that celebrates life, nature and others around us is the only way to end your day

Is it a party? Is it a silent disco? Is it a yoga session? No. In fact it is all of these things and more. From 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Macheso descends on Zvishavane

THE sungura music kingpin will share the stage with Progress Chipfumo and his Sounds of Motherland at Caravan Park in Zvishavane tonight.

On Saturday, Macheso and Chipfumo will share the stage again at Midlands Hotel in Gweru.