ExQ to launch album at Unplugged event

HARARE - Talented rapper ExQ will be launching his Tseu Tseu album at a special Unplugged event on April 14, supported by his Military Touch Movement.

The event will be held at Rylance Resort in Borrowdale.

As part of the supporting acts there will be Jah Prayzah, Tahle and Nutty O, also featuring DJ Stavo, DJ Tamuka, Reverb 7 and TK Beats.

“On the 14th of April @exqwizit04 launches his Tseu Tseu album at yet another Unplugged featuring all the Military Touch Movement crew,” Unplugged management wrote on their social media pages.

This comes as the organisers of the event have had to reiterate their effort to provide a safe environment for Unplugged goers following controversy that arose on Twitter over comments that the event was becoming too crowded.

“This thing started through a genuine passion for music. Unplugged is about promoting up and coming talent and connecting artists with all audiences.

“We have immense talent in Zimbabwe and it’s with great pride that, to date, Unplugged has had more than 200 local acts on our stage.

“Unplugged means nothing without actual unpluggers and we work tirelessly to try and make it as safe and fun an environment as possible. That particular effort will never end,” Unplugged organisers said in a statement.

“That being said, we are supporting ExQ as he releases his new album next week on Saturday, 14th April 2018. We are really excited to be a part of this. It’s basically Unplugged as usual with some extra MTM love.”

ExQ described the album as food for the ears, in an earlier interview online.

“Tseu Tseu is a small cultivated land for domestic farming that can be able to feed the whole village.

This album is going to feed your ears and you will fall in love with it. There are tracks for everyone to fall in love with and dance to,” he was quoted.