Dynamos desperate to stop rot

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa says they are desperate to end a dismal start to their 2018 Castle Lager Premiership campaign when they visit a relatively struggling ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium tomorrow.

The Glamour Boys have made a nightmare start to their current season as they have already lost three times while managing a single draw to sit second from bottom on the log table.

After being beaten 1-0 in their opening match by Chicken Inn away in Bulawayo, DeMbare followed it up with an uninspiring 3-3 draw against Shabanie Mine in a match which they at one time led 3-0 before shipping in three goals in the last 20 minutes.

Just before the Easter holidays, the Glamour Boys travelled to Baobab Stadium when they lost 1-0 to log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

On Monday, the Harare giants suffered a 0-1 home loss to rivals Highlanders which left their fans baying for president Kenni Mubaiwa’s head.

This weekend, they travel to face a ZPC Kariba side that is also desperate for points after four straight defeats to FC Platinum, Black Rhinos, Herentals and Triangle.

Mutasa is aware they cannot afford this winless run to last any longer as they now already trail early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars by a massive 11 points.

“We need to bounce back and give the club and fans what they deserve. We need to put on a performance that is more like us and we need to play attacking football, create chances and score goals,” Mutasa told the Daily News.

“We need to put ourselves in a strong position to achieve what we set out to do at the start of the year.

“It’s not a lie that we are in a negative spiral and it’s difficult to get out of this. We need to have positive advice in our heads to come out of this.

“We have to be positive to have a good result and step by step we will come back stronger. We have talked a lot about what happened, but that is in the past now. We need a good reaction.”

Despite ZPC Kariba’s poor form, Mutasa is not taking any chances as he knows that his charges need to work hard to get a result at Nyamhunga.

“It’s not about how they are currently playing but what we need to do. I think for us we only need to go there and do our job without looking at the form of our opponents,” Mutasa said.

“In fact, Kariba poses a big threat because they are also desperate for maximum points. It’s actually not going to be an easy match for both teams. But we need to prepare to ensure we get maximum points.”

Dynamos are also likely to miss the services of Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba as the protracted financial dispute with the club appears to be far from over.