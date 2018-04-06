Chipangura returns for Harare City

HARARE - Harare City striker Jerry Chipangura has returned to full fitness and is ready to play a key role for the Sunshine Boys ahead of their clash against Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

The 19-year-old damaged his arm after falling in the tub while bathing at his home at the end of last year and has missed the Sunshine Boys’ opening four matches in 2018.

Chipangura is a key member of Harare City’s attack and while the team has coped admirably during his absence a return to the fold will represent a significant boost for the club.

Chipangura told the Daily News that he cannot wait to play if given a chance this weekend.

“It’s been a difficult past few months but everything went on well and I am back to full fitness now and ready to play if given a chance,” Chipangura said.

“I am looking forward to play and help my team with goals. I think the team has started well this season and what is important is to maintain that form and probably pick more wins going forward.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison welcomed the return of Chipangura saying it actually widens his selection options especially upfront.

“Jerry is back from injury and has been training lately with the team and is available for selection. It’s obviously a boost for us because it increases our options upfront,” Harrison said.

On their game against Bulawayo Chiefs tomorrow, Harrison said: “Physically and mentally we are in good shape. We are looking forward to the game. We know it’s not going to be an easy game.

“They won promotion this year but they have started extremely well and we are expecting a tough encounter. We hope to play some good football and get a positive result.”

The Sunshine Boys are unbeaten in their opening four matches having managed a win and three draws to sit seventh on the log table with six points.