We will bounce back - Mutasa

HARARE - Dynamos are finding solace in the fact that the current run of poor results is nothing unique to the club as they have been slow starters in recent seasons only to claw back in the later stages, coach Lloyd Mutasa has said.

The Glamour Boys have made a nightmare start to their 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season as they are yet to register a win having managed three identical 1-0 defeats against Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders and a 3-3 draw against Shabanie in their opening four matches.

Mutasa is now under intense scrutiny following that miserable start to the season which leaves them sitting second from bottom with a single point trailing early pacesetters Ngezi by a massive 11 points raising fears of the team’s pedigree to launch an assault on the title.

But with their campaign floundering and while pressure is gradually building on Mutasa to arrest their slump, the DeMbare boss reckons the situation is not new and they have managed to overcame it in similar years.

Last season Mutasa salvaged what looked like a lost season for DeMbare with a relatively average side made up of mostly misfits assembled at the start of the year. At the start of the season the Glamour Boys had been literally dismissed as a non-title winning team.

However, Mutasa worked his magic and went on to launch a serious title challenge which they surrendered right on the last of the season to FC Platinum.

“I think we have been in this mess before. It’s not something unique,” Mutasa said.

“I think we are just having a bad patch but I am confident we can overcome it. I am sure we have the capacity to bounce back just like what we have done in the previous years.

“...we have seen teams like Real Madrid even struggling at some point. It happens worldwide.

“You can have a bad patch at some point but what matters most is the character to bounce back. We will definitely bounce back.”

Mutasa’s woes have been made worse due to the absence of Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba, who is yet to start this season owing to protracted dispute with the team’s leadership over his outstanding signing-on fees and salaries from last season.

DeMbare owe the striker $16 000 and the club has failed to raise the funds to honour the debt leading to Ntouba taking industrial action.

Against Highlanders on Sunday, while Dynamos had a slow start, they went on to pick themselves up in the second half in which they created quite a number of decent chances only to be let down by poor finishing leaving Mutasa to lament the absence of Ntouba.

“I am a football coach and I cannot criticise my arsenal. What we should probably do is to go and look ourselves in the mirror and see what we can do to come out of this mess,” Mutasa said.

“You cannot win matches without scoring and it’s two games that we have played (during the Easter Holiday) and we could not score a goal which was probably the difference.

“I am sure it’s something that we should go back and look at so that we can rectify.

“Ntouba was our top goal scorer last season and we are not scoring goals obviously you cannot run away from the fact that probably it’s part and parcel of things that we are missing.

“You know there are certain things that you don’t have control over.

“As a coach you have to try and do with what you have but unfortunately for now it’s not working.”

On Monday, Dynamos fans were left calling for the head of club president Kenni Mubaiwa following a painful defeat at the hands of Bosso and police had to fire teargas to disperse the rowdy crowd.