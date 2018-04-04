Rooftop Promotions loses property

HARARE - Theatre production and arts promotion company Rooftop promotions’ property is set to go under the hummer following legal action against its trustees.

The property will be auctioned by Ruby Auctions next Tuesday under instruction by the Messenger of Court Harare.

Among the items that will be auctioned are 129 black plastic chairs, 13 blue office chairs, three wooden cabinets, wooden shelf, three drawer wooden cabinets, four office desks, four computer sets, CPU and two HP printers and two monitors.

The case is marked under “Machingura Legal Practitioners vs Trustees of the Rooftop Promotions Trust (NO), case No. 572/18.”

Rooftop was founded by Daves Guzha in 1986.

As part of its core business, it owns and operates Theatre In The Park; technical support services; marketing and publicity; special events and film.