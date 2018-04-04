Correctional, City Queens in huge wins

HARARE - Correctional Queens and Harare City Queens continued with their impressive start in the Netball Super League after picking up huge wins against Golden Valley and Chinhoyi Queens respectively over the weekend.

Correctional Queens were in fine form as they dominated throughout the four quarters to score 108 times against a paltry six times by Golden Valley to maintain their 100 percent start to the season.

The gulf in class was also evident as Harare City Queens also showed their prowess thumping a hapless Chinhoyi Queens 110-8.

It was a lopsided affair throughout the four quarters as lethal shooter Mercy Mukwadi combined with Sharon Bwanali and Usla Njovu to put Chinhoyi to the sword with a devastating display.

It was a second straight huge win for Harare City Queens having opened their campaign with a 91-10 victory over Shamva.

Their coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki was happy and wants to see her ladies maintain the same form until the end.

“It was a good display from the girls. They just took it from where they left when we played our first game against Shamva,” Mutsauki told to the Daily News.

“I think our defence and midfield was excellent and I think we are moving in the right direction.

“I hope the girls will stay grounded and maintain the same form to the end. Our aim is always to win the championship but of course it’s a competition and it will not be easy.

“What is important for us is to keep on working hard. It’s important that we prepare the same way for our opponents.

“These two matches are already water under the bridge and we are now looking forward to our next assignments.”

In other matches played over the weekend Ngezi Platinum Queens also maintained their positive start by registering their second win in as many matches beating Lupane 55-12. ZRP edged Angels 43-41 in a tightly contested tie.

Results:

Ngezi Platinum Queens 55, Lupane Queens 12; Correctional Queens 108, Golden Valley 6; Flow Angels 41, ZRP PPU 43; Harare City Queens 110, Chinhoyi Queens 8