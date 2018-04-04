Chuchu in winning start

HARARE - Zifa Northern Region Division One side Harare City Cubs got their campaign off to a winning start following a 2-0 victory over Banket United at the weekend.

Goals from Takudzwa Karinge and Nigel Nengu ensured maximum points for Cubs to go top of the log much to the delight of their head coach Elvis “Chuchu” Chiweshe, who took charge of the team at the start of the year.

Cheweshe took charge of the City Cubs from Mkhupali Masuku whose contract was not renewed following a difficult season last year in which they ended up fighting relegation.

The former Dynamos coach was happy to see his relatively new side opening their account with a win although he feels there is still a lot of work to be done before they become a polished side.

“It was a good to start with a win. It helps a lot, especially in boosting confidence for the youngsters,” Chiweshe told to the Daily News.

“This is actually a new side as you are aware that some of the youngsters were promoted to the first team while others were loaned to other clubs.

“So we are still work in progress and I think there are still a lot of areas that we still need to work on.

“I think for a start it was a good result. But obviously, we are not under pressure. Our objective is to develop these youngsters and winning the championship will be a bonus for us.

“We are not really obsessed with winning but rather development of players.”

While Cubs got off to a flying start, there was no such joy for last year’s runners-up Blue Swallows, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ngezi Platinum Stars Under 19.

The former Premiership side finished second behind eventual winners Herentals after staging a late fight although it was not enough to earn them promotion back into the top flight and are now desperate to launch an assault on the championship.

In other matches played over the weekend, Chegutu Pirates were also held to a surprising 1-1 by newboys Al Buraak at home. Another new side Betta XI shocked Trojan Stars with a 1-0 home victory.

Results:

Zifa Northern Region: Blue Swallows 2, Ngezi Platinum U19 2; Harare City Cubs 2, Banket United 0; Golden Valley 2, Cranborne Bullets 2; DZ Evangel 1, Mushowani Stars 0; Betta XI 1, Trojan Stars 0; ZRP FC 1, PAM 0; Blue Jets 1, Chinhoyi Stars 0; Chegutu Pirates 1, Al Buraak 1; Karoi United 1, Herentals U19 0