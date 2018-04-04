Build Zim's Manyika ropes in Will.i.am

HARARE - Presidential hopeful Noah Manyika, who leads Build Zimbabwe Alliance, has propped up his election campaign, using his connection with music star Will.i.am, frontman for pop group, The Black Eyed Peas.

Build Zimbabwe posted a video where Manyika was having a chat with Will.i.am end of March, although the talk might have happened much earlier.

In it the two are talking to a group of young people to inspire them.

“... global music superstar Will.i.am’s visit for a one-on-one chat with Manyika and to share a word of encouragement with the young people in Manyika’s programmes,” a caption on the video read.

“Manyika is the president of the Build Zimbabwe Alliance, a Zimbabwean political party driven by accountable leadership which engages with diverse communities.”

The Build Zimbabwe Alliance was registered as a political party in October 2016.

In the video Will.i.am talks about how anyone even from the third world can make it in life and use their influence to help those who lack.

“We go to Philippines, Soweto, and hopefully in the coming years we go to Brazil and other different countries in the world and make music and use the money that we have to help other people,” the singer said.

“Hey what about Zimbabwe man,” Manyika replies to laughter from the crowd and Will.i. am responds that they would be coming to Zimbabwe.

“Prior to launching the Build Zimbabwe Alliance, Manyika led several initiatives addressing the needs of poor communities in Zimbabwe and the United States.

“He has pioneered several social and community initiatives in the past 20 years in Zimbabwe and in the United States of America.

“He designed national healing programmes for the Zimbabwe Government of National Unity (2009-2013),” reads part of Manyika’s biography.