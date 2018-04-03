Tuku, Mi Casa collaborate

HARARE - A collaboration is brewing between music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and South African house band Mi Casa.

The two partners met at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival last month, where the music guru performed as part of the tribute to the late musician, Hugh Masekela

Mi Casa was the first to hint on the collaboration in an Instagram post where they posted a picture of them together with Tuku and his manager Walter Wanyanya.

“One of our passion projects at the moment is one we’ve titled #MastersOfTheCraft ... All about celebrating and refining this craft called music. Looking forward to creating beautiful sounds with legends of our time #WeAreFamilia,” the band wrote on their Instagram page.

Below that the Mtukudzi management also responded saying they were looking forward to meeting up with the band again.

“Music that knows no borders, music that heals, music that gives hope. So proud of all your work and the many hearts you have touched.

“Our time is now. Let the music play. Cape Town was great. See you boys soon. You are #mastersofthecraft @walterwanyanya,” the Tuku’s management replied using the tukumusikofficial account.

Mi Casa has been in love with the Zimbabwean market for a while, with constant performances in the country.

The talented South African trio, were also arguably the stand-out performers at the 2013 edition of the Harare International Festival of Arts.

They have shared the stage with several Zimbabwean artistes, including Tonga rhythms group Mokoomba.

Mi Casa, who has scooped plenty awards, are made up of Dr Duda (producer) and pianist, Jsomething (vocalist and guitarist), and Mo-T (trumpeter).

The South African group has performed in over 12 African countries but the highlight of their career was their performance at United States President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, “Tuku” Mtukudzi continues to preach peace and unity in his songs, recently elaborated the meaning of songs from his 67th album Hany’nga.

The 65-year-old music legend said there was no need to be competing with each other to try and prove who was better, as it triggered conflict.