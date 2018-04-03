ED foreign trips gobble millions

HARARE - With Zimbabwe’s leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in China for a seven-day State visit, his 13th foreign trip this year, his frequent travel abroad is stirring an outbreak of mass ridicule with some failing to differentiate him from his predecessor, the Daily News can report.

Sworn-in as president on November 24 after 94-year-old Robert Mugabe quit in the wake of a military intervention, Mnangagwa has clocked up trips to 13 nations in just five months since assuming office.

Even more remarkable is the diversity of these destinations.

* Read more details in today's paper...