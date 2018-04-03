ED foreign trips gobble millions

Gift Phiri  •  3 April 2018 8:38AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - With Zimbabwe’s leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in China for a seven-day State visit, his 13th foreign trip this year, his frequent travel abroad is stirring an outbreak of mass ridicule with some failing to differentiate him from his predecessor, the Daily News can report.

Sworn-in as president on November 24 after 94-year-old Robert Mugabe quit in the wake of a military intervention, Mnangagwa has clocked up trips to 13 nations in just five months since assuming office.

Even more remarkable is the diversity of these destinations.

Comments (2)

Zvatotanga, it was disguise pekutanga paye. Once a Zanu always a Zanu. Madyiro avo emari mamwe chete neaMugabe. Lets vote them out.

phd - 3 April 2018

While foreign travel must be kept in check and focused on business trips there is need for the President to market the country at the highest level especially to seek funding for critical projects such as Lines of Credit for Business and Trade, Agriculture and Infrastructure rehabiliation. The hiring of the plane maybe justified as this does not interupt AirZimbabwe flights which inconvience the travelling public as was the case recently when ED went to Ivory Coast. The nature of our nation at the moment requires such trips to Market the new thinking in Zimbabwe. I guess the next trip will be to the UK and thats absolutely necesary.

Kambiris - 3 April 2018

