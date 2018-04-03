Chicken Inn humble Shabanie

Chicken Inn................. (1) 3

Shabanie Mine..................0

BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn continued with their impressive start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season with a deserved victory over 10 men Shabanie Mine here yesterday.

Obidiah Tarumbwa scored in the opening half while Divine Lunga and Darryl Nyandoro chipped in with a goal each in the second half to secure maximum points for the Gamecocks, who are now unbeaten in their opening four matches.

The win was a good response from Joey Antipas’ charges following a goalless draw to newboys Nichrut on Good Friday to take their tally to 10 points after just four matches.

“It was an excellent result against a physical side. Our ball circulation was good. We created numerous chances; three-nil is a good result. The struggle continues we still need to stay humble, focused and cool and carry on with our work,” Antipas said.

“As a team we were very compact and good. We didn’t give Shabanie much room and space to play. It’s an excellent result and good performance.”

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi thought they played well but didn’t do well on defending set pieces.

The Chinda Boys, however, had to finish the match with 10 men after midfielder Polyster Shoko was given his marching orders just before the hour mark for punching Tarumbwa in an off-the-ball incident something Chiragwi felt contributed to the heavy defeat.

“I think in the first half we were 50/50. We conceded but we continued playing very well. It’s unfortunate two goals were conceded from set pieces, corner kicks actually,” said Chiragwi.

Results: FC Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo City, Mutare City 1-1 Harare City, Nichrut 0-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Dynamos 0-1 Highlanders, Triangle 1-0 ZPC Kariba.