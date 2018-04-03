Bosso sink DeMbare

Dynamos............0

Highlanders....(1) 1

HARARE - Dynamos fans were left calling for the head of club president Kenni Mubaiwa following a painful defeat at the hands of fired-up Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

DeMbare remain winless in their opening four games.

The defeat, courtesy of a solitary Ozias Zibande strike on the stroke of half time, was Dynamos’ third in their opening four matches having also lost to Chicken Inn (0-1), Ngezi Platinum Stars (0-1) and a 3-3 draw against Shabanie Mine, which leaves them with only a single point.

The fans are not happy with how the Mubaiwa-led executive is handling the financial situation of their Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba.

The Cameroonian has not played in all the opening four matches in protest of his outstanding signing-on fees and salaries from last season.

DeMbare owe the striker $16 000 and the club has failed to raise the funds to honour the debt with some reports indicating the Cameroonian now wants to terminate his contract with the club to search for greener pastures elsewhere.

After the match, the restless DeMbare fans gathered outside the venue’s main gate and began singing derogatory songs denouncing Mubaiwa before police details stepped in to disperse them.

“Kenni ngaaende, Kenni ngaaende,” (Kenni must go) they sang as they directed their anger towards their club president, who was not at the stadium yesterday.

Zibande, who was a handful for the Dynamos defence throughout the afternoon each time he was in possession, took advantage of poor marking inside the box with an easy tap in from a MacClive Phiri cross.

DeMbare never recovered from the blow and, with each passing minute, frustration was exploding in the stands as Bosso took the game to the home side.

In truth the Glamour Boys looked average and it was not a surprise that their first attempt at goal came after 35 minutes.

Even the few chances they went on to create in the second half all went to waste leaving their coach Lloyd Mutasa lamenting the absence of Ntouba.

“If you cannot score goals you can’t win matches. Ntouba was our top goal scorer last season and we are not scoring goals obviously you cannot run away from the fact that probably it’s part and parcel of things that we are missing,

“You know there are certain things that you don’t have control over. As a coach you have to try and do with what you have but unfortunately for now it’s not working.”

Mutasa acknowledged his team was far from the best.

“It was a tough encounter. They had their chances and utilised them.

“We had our few chances as well but failed to utilise. It’s the second game that we have failed to score and I think it’s a bit worrisome,” Mutasa said.

However, to their credit Highlanders were full value for their win as they seized the initiative from the start and were all over the hosts and frustrated the home fans with their slick passing game.

Infact, the scoreline could have been worse for the home side had Highlanders utilised the several chances that came their way.

But in the end their coach Mandinda Ndlovu was a satisfied man after watching his youngsters bag all the three points against their bitter rivals.

“It was a game we played with a lot of passion. The two teams came and gave the best,” Ndlovu said.

“Dynamos played well, they are a good side but maybe luck was not just on their side and we probably wanted it more than them.

“Tactically we evenly balanced from the start. Credit goes to my boys for holding their own.”

Teams:

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Blessing Moyo, Ocean Mushure, Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere, James Marufu, Obey Mwerahari Kudzanai Dhemera 62min), Rapheal Manuvire, Kuda Kumwala (Quality Kangadzi 60min), Tawanda Macheke, Valentine Kadonzvo (Tanaka Uswahwengavi 72min)

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Honest Moyo, MacClive Phiri, Adrian Silla (Nigel Makumbe 53min), Brian Banda, Ozias Zibande (Bukhosi Ncube 81min), Ben Musaka, Godfrey Makaruse, Tendai Ndlovu, Peter Mudhuwa, Gabrial Nyoni (Thabo Lunga 72min)