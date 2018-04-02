ZC purge claims 13 scalps

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket in a statement yesterday said they had relieved a total of 13 technical staff members of the various national teams as part of efforts to restore lost pride particularly after the disappointing failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup in England.

The senior men national team lost to Associate United Arab Emirates to crash out of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier that was hosted in the country between March 4 and 25.

The entire senior men technical staff led by head coach Heath Streak, batting coach Lance Klusener, fielding coach Walter Chawaguta, Stanley Chioza analyst, fitness trainer Sean Bell and Anesu Mupotaringa the physiotherapist were all caught up in the cross fire following an emergency ZC board meeting held on March 25 that resolved to have them fired.

“It is important that the public understands why the ZC board has taken these decisions.

“The actions taken by the board are only and purely as a result of the very unsatisfactory performances and results of the Zimbabwe National team, the Zimbabwe ‘A’ team and the Zimbabwe Under-19 team,” ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga wrote yesterday.

“The board believes that things have come to a point where bad performances and bad results cannot be absorbed with a shrug of the shoulders and considered as business as usual.

“The stakeholders, the fans and in fact the entire nation of Zimbabwe deserve better, much better in terms of performances and results from their national cricket teams.

Meanwhile, former sports minister David Coltart has called on the incumbent Kazembe Kazembe to institute investigations in the current ZC board with the help of the Sports and Recreation Commission before the games sinks deeper following the unpopular decision to fire the technical staff.

“I call on the #Zimbabwean minister of Sport to order the SRC to investigate the #Zimbabwe #Cricket Board who in my view are guilty of gross dereliction of duty.

“They are in the process of destroying one of our national treasures and must be stopped.”