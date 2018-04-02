Woodend makes Novice history

HARARE - Upcoming bodybuilder Gerald Woodend broke into the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF) history books after bagging two gongs in different events on his maiden contest.

The 18-year-old Musclemania was crowned junior men bodybuilding champion before going on to cause another upset in the senior men category winning another gold in Saturday’s Muscle Rage Novice Zimbabwe 2018 contest held at the Zimbabwe College of Music.

The Harare Empire Gym athlete was no doubt in a class of his own when he entered the auditorium for the first time in the junior men category where he beat into second place Darlington Mukanwa of Matabeleland South and Midlands’ Blessing Marevi who settled for third place.

Nigel Chiza of Harare finished in fifth place while Bulawayo’s Jonathan Fredericks and Kudzai Gwatiringa of Mash Central completed the top six placings.

Woodend who draws his inspiration from legendary Musclemania and an epitome of fitness Arnold Schwarzenegger then raised the bar too high when he entered the senior men bodybuilding category which was the main event of the day.

It was during this contest that those who were privileged to attend the NFZBBF first event of the year realised that the bodybuilder for the future is one hell of a beast and is destined to dominate the local bodybuilding in years to come.

In the senior men bodybuilding event he was again the last man standing and much to the appreciation of the crowds that braved the overcast conditions characterised with some afternoon showers to give support to the upcoming bodybuilders.

Harare Zimbabwe Republic Police Gym athlete Francis Chideme came in second place, Melton Chikumbu (Harare) was in third place, Gilbert Jura (Harare 4th), Gift Firijori (Harare 5th) and Martin Chinyama in sixth place.

“My passion for bodybuilding started at a very young age of 13.

“I took a liking to it after watching a show called Pumping Iron based on the golden era of bodybuilding featuring the likes of Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu,” Woodend told the Daily News after claiming a double on Saturday.

“From that day I fell in love with it and the passion got stronger once I got in the gym and started seeing results and how my body was changing.

“I have been training for five years from the age of 13 and three years of that has been consistent and what a great day it has been.

“I didn’t think I would do this well but I have proven to myself that I can achieve whatever I put my mind to and thanks to everyone that believed in me and supported me throughout my preparation and showed up for my big day it’s not over yet am coming back for more and I’m coming bigger more vascular and more leaner.”

His exploits did not go unnoticed with the organisers giving him another honorary award for the most exciting bodybuilder of the contest.

In the women bikini model, Kylie Macdonald of Bulawayo walked away with the top gong ahead of Sinini Nxumalo (Bulawayo) and Tatenda Sauramba of Harare who finished in their respective second and third places. Linda Jonhera of Harare was in fourth position.

The men wheelchair bodybuilding was won by Tendai Muzavazi of Midlands while Mashonaland Central’s Joseph Madhuku claimed second place.

Results:

Women Bikini Model: 1.Kylie Macdonald (Bulawayo), 2.Sinini Nxumalo (Bulawayo), 3.Tatenda Sauramba (Hre),

Wheelchair men bodybuilding: 1.Tendai Muzavazi (Midlands), 2.Joseph Madhuku (Mash Central)

Men’s physique: 1.Lewis Tembo (Hre), 2.Prestone Chamunorwa (Midlands), 3.Marshall Mutemeri (Hre),

Senior men bodybuilding: 1.Gerald Woodend (Hre), 2.Francis Chideme (Hre), 3.Melton Chikumbu (Hre)