Nhivi brace sinks Black Rhinos

HARARE - Simba Nhivi scored either side of the half to help CAPS United register their first win of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season with victory over Black Rhinos yesterday.

Nhivi netted his first goal when he provided a poacher’s finish by firing in a rising shot from a rebound after Rhinos keeper Hebert Rusawo had saved John Zhuwawu’s header from a Denver Mukamba corner kick.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward made sure of the three points for the Green Machine when he ghosted in from the blind side to side foot home a Joel Ngodzo cross in the second period.

Before yesterday’s win, Makepekepe had registered three consecutive draws against Harare City, Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum.

United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was pleased that his side had finally managed to collect their first set of three points this campaign.

“The result at the end of the day was more important but in terms of the aspects of the game, we are getting there slowly,” Chitembwe said.

“We are not yet there but it’s encouraging that we keep on getting the results. But we are not yet where we want to be.”

On the double scorer Nhivi, Chitembwe had this to say: “He has always been performing the way he played today but the difference was the conversion and it explains why he has played 90 minutes in all the games.

“He’s one kind of player that when he is not scoring, he gives us a lot of energy in defending; I’m happy for Simba. He was under a lot of pressure to score and he did manage that.”

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa bemoaned the missed chances by his forwards.

“CAPS got two chances and they managed to score, we also got chances but we couldn’t utilise them,” Maruwa said.

“This is part of football and we need to go back into the drawing board to work on our finishing.”

Makepekepe started on the front foot and could have opened the scoring early on but Abarasim Chidiebere was too slow to shot allowing Rhinos captain Bruce Homora to clear.

The Green Machine finally broke the deadlock in the 15th minute via the set piece.

The Rhinos defence failed to pick up Zhuwawu at the back post but Rusawo did well to save the Forward’s header.

Unfortunately for the home side, the rebound fell to Nhivi, who scored his first goal of the season.

Makepekepe continued with their patient build ups but they could not create more clear scoring opportunities.

Rhinos were content with allowing he Green Machine to enjoy all he possession while attacking on the break.

From one such situation, the army side could have found the equaliser just after the half hour mark.

Mukamba lost possession in an attacking position and Masimba Mambare led the counter attacking.

Mambare’s cross field pass found Lot Chiwunga on the left but his shot went over the bar.

This was Rhinos’ best chance to equalise in the first period.

In the second period, Rhinos presses CAPS high as they searched for an equaliser but were let down by poor finishing.

Chiwunga should have punished slack marking by the Green Machine when he was left all alone inside the box but headed Farai Banda’s corner kick wide.

Chauya Chipembere were punished for that miss when Nhivi completed his brace in the 59th minute.

Joel Ngodzo created the goal out of nothing when he robbed possession from Rhinos fullback Tapiwa Sibanda near the touch line.

Ngodzo then sent in a pin point cross into the danger zone where Nhivi arrived from the blind side to score past Rusawo with the Rhinos defence ball watching.

After taking the two-goal lead, Makepekepe began to sit back allowing Rhinos all the possession.

Chiwunga should have pulled once back for the home side but he headed wide again, a cross from substitute MacMillan Chigora towards the end.

At the other end, Nhivi should have completed his hat-trick but headed wide Ngodzo’s free kick.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: Hebert Rusawo, Tapiwa Sibanda, Farai Banda, Bruce Homora, Augustine Moyo, Donald Mudadi, Allen Gahadzikwa (Wonder Kapinda 65m), Masimba Mambare, Marlvine Mekiwa (Tafadzwa Jaravani 53m),Wellington Taderera (MacMillan Chigora 62m), Lot Chiwunga

CAPS United: Prosper Chifamba, Carlton Munzabwa, Valentine Musarurwa, Dennis Dauda, Stephen Makatuka, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza Cabby Kamhapa 85m), Denver Mukamba ( Chiinye 68m), Simba Nhivi, Joe Ngodzo, John Zhuwawu, Chidiebere Abasirim (Peter Moyo 57m).