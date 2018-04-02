Mutasa defends 'poor' squad

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has defended the composition of his 2017 Castle Lager Premiership squad ahead of today’s crucial match against Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium.

The Glamour Boys have started the season poorly following two defeats and a draw in their first three matches of the season.

DeMbare first lost away 1-0 to Chicken Inn before coming to Harare where they surrendered a 3-0 lead to Shabanie to eventually draw 3-3.

Last Thursday, the Harare giants succumbed to a 1-0 away defeat to log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars in a match they managed just a single shot on target.

In Christian Ntouba’s absence, who is currently on industrial action over outstanding singing-on fees and part of his salary from last season, DeMbare are not offering much of a threat going forward.

This has resulted in a number of the team’s fans questioning the pedigree of some of the youngsters Mutasa has shown faith in.

Wingers Cleopas Kapupurika, Valentine Kadonzvo and midfielder Kudzanai Dhemere have all been criticised for failing to assert themselves in these opening three matches.

However, Mutasa has thrown his weight behind the youthful brigade and hopes the Glamour Boys can turn around the tide this afternoon.

“I would not want to fault the youngsters, you know in football; you might have a good game today and then a bad one the next,” Mutasa said.

“If you look at the condition of the (Baobab Stadium) pitch; the condition of the pitch plays a part when you are playing football.

“You could see that it was the reason why we ended up removing some of the youngsters like Valentine (Kadonzvo).

“It was not a case of that they were not doing well but you look at the muscles of the youngsters and the condition of the pitch; these are some of the factors that you start to consider.”

Against Bosso, the Glamour Boys will come up with another youthful side that has started the season on a good footing.

New Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has promoted a number of young players from their development side and has seen some early rewards.

Bosso have started the season with wins over Black Rhinos and Herentals before drawing 0-0 with Triangle in their last outing on Friday.

“Obviously it’s another tough assignment and we are Dynamos and every team that is there in the league is here to give it a fight and we are prepared for it,” Mutasa said of today’s encounter.

“But I’m sure these youngsters have the pedigree. It’s not everyday that you find a fine player; it’s up to us coaches to work on those shortcomings so that they become better players.”

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum will be hoping to keep their 100 percent record intact when they travel to Ascot Stadium to face newly-promoted Nichrut this afternoon.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side have got three wins from their matches against Herentals, Triangle and Dynamos with a win today taking them to 12 points on the log.

Defending league champions FC Platinum are also in action this afternoon when they host Bulawayo City at Mandava Stadium.

Pure Platinum Play began the season with wins over ZPC Kariba and Yadah FC before their perfect start was halted by a goalless draw against CAPS United last Thursday.

Today: FC Platinum v Bulawayo City (Mandava), Mutare City v Harare City (NSS), Nichrut v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve)