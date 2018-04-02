HARARE - Former Zifa board member Felton Kamambo has sensationally claimed that the late ex-board member Edzai Kasinauyo was hounded to death by the presidium for his firm stance on upholding the association’s constitution.

This was the opposite with the leadership of Zifa under president Philip Chiyangwa and even after being absolved by the courts of law for any wrong doing in the match-fixing allegations, the late Warriors star was never accepted by Zifa.

The ex- Black Rhinos, CAPS United and Moroka Swallows player succumbed to heart failure in Johannesburg in June last year.

Kamambo resigned on the eve of the expiry of the current Zifa board’s mandate which came to a screeching end on March 29, and on Saturday he penned his statement he termed “setting the record straight for my disengagement from Zifa”.

“The EGM resulted in the election of four board members, vice president and president, guided by a notice sent out on October 6, 2015 by the then Zifa CEO in line with the Zifa constitution Article 32.10. Our board under which was elected on December 5, 2015 was to complete the remainder of the term of office of ...Dube who had been elected into office on March 29, 2014 on a four-year term of office which was set to expire on March 29, 2018.

“Upon being elected into the Zifa board I, alongside other board members tried to embrace good corporate governance, best practice and constitutionalism during our two years in office but we met with fierce resistance from the Zifa presidium who unfortunately captured the association. Board meetings were not properly convened as the presidium did not respect the constitution in terms of due notice.”

Kamambo further alleged that meetings were done unconstitutionally and the board turned into a circus club.

“No AGM was duly convened in compliance with the Zifa constitution as the presidium would convene meetings which were unconstitutional and unlawful in terms of due notice.

“How could one attend meetings not provided for in the Zifa statutes? Board decisions were taken by presidium who happened to be beneficiaries of the decisions,” Kamambo added.

“We tried to engage the presidium to respect the Zifa constitution to no avail as anyone who raised pertinent issues of governance was labelled a rebel and no wonder why the former late Zifa board member, ... Kasinauyo was hounded to his final lasting place. MHSRIP.

“Edzai was cleared by courts of concocted match-fixing allegations but was never accepted back into the Zifa board for reasons best known by the Zifa presidium. Our Zifa board whose term of office ended on March 29, 2018, could not live up to its quorum as by the numbers whittled down up to the day of my tendering my letter of disengagement...it is a fact that the Zifa administration that was elected on March 29, 2014 would only be in office up to March 29, 2018 and any attempt to extend that tenure would not only be illegitimate but would be unlawful, immoral and illegal.

“As we speak now Zifa has three members who claim that they still have the mandate to run Zifa business yet their tenure ended on March 29, 2018.”