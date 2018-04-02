Easter death toll rises

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Easter road death toll has risen to 32, from the 21 fatalities recorded the previous day, police said yesterday.

Today is a critical day as many families return home from the long weekend.

“Further to 10 deaths recorded as of yesterday (Saturday), 11 people died in eight separate fatal road traffic accidents on March 31, 2018 which occurred throughout the country,” police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

He said 163 people were injured and they had so far recorded 265 accidents.

The police spokesperson said during the same period last year, 18 people were killed and 92 were injured in 166 traffic accidents.

About 61 unroadworthy vehicles were impounded this year, compared to 63 last year.

Nyathi said the major causes of the accidents so far have been observed to be speeding, inattention, misjudgment, overtaking errors and failure to observe road rules and regulations.

“We urge drivers to travel at safe speeds and consider the safety of other road users. Pedestrians are also being urged to be observant when crossing roads and to use designated crossing points,” Nyathi said.

Road users — be they drivers, riders or pedestrians — were urged to keep focused and alert at all times and avoid becoming complacent.

In a first incident which occurred at the 23km peg along Chivhu-Nyazura Road around 1430hrs, police said two people were killed and 14 others injured when a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus heading towards Chivhu encroached into the oncoming lane resulting in a head-on collision with a Nissan Atlas lorry.

In another accident along Murewa-Musami Road, one person died and three others were injured. The driver of a Nissan Caravan who was speeding failed to negotiate a curve and as a result the vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof in a drain, police said in the statement.

Another accident occurred along Masvingo- Beitbridge Highway, near Mandava Primary School in Masvingo at around 2130 hours.

The driver of a Hyundai Sonata who was heading towards Masvingo encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic where a White Horse Coach’s bus was coming resulting in a side swipe and colliding with another vehicle which lost control and overturned, landing on its right side.

As a result of the accident, seven passengers were injured and taken to Chivi Hospital where one of them died on admission.

In a similar incident which occurred along Seke Road near ABC Auctions at around 2030 hours, a vehicle turned in front of oncoming vehicle, a Toyota Sprinter which was carrying passengers. As a result one person was killed and 10 others seriously injured, police said.

Other accidents occurred along Seke Road near St Mary’s Police Station where one person died, along Headgear Road in Chakari where one person also died, 64km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road where two people died and at 50km peg Bulawayo-Plumtree highway where two people also died.