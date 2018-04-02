Byo Chiefs in dramatic win

Byo Chiefs....................(0) 1

Chapungu..........................0



BULAWAYO - Bulawayo Chiefs picked up their first win of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season with a dramatic late goal to sink Chapungu yesterday.

Gracious Mleya headed home for Chiefs in the fourth minute of added time to give the home side all three points in a match that seemed headed for a draw.

Chiefs had started their life in the top flight with three draws against Yadah FC, CAPS United and Bulawayo City before yesterday’s win.

Chiefs fitness coach Thulani Sibanda thought the win will bring more confidence to his team.

“It was a 50/50 situation, they dominated the first half and we came back a bit better. We created more chances in the second half and we are happy we got that goal in the last minute. I think we are improving as a team,” Sibanda said.

“This win brings confidence to the team. Comparing the games we have played so far, this was the game we played below par but we won.”

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni rued the chances they missed.

“It was a game of two halves. We created a lot of chances which we could not bury. When you miss such chances you are bound to be punished,” Chikuni said.

With the two teams seemingly settling for a draw, Mleya netted with a header after connecting with a corner kick from Moses Majika right on the stroke of full time.

Meanwhile, in another match at Rufaro Stadium, Yadah FC and Herentals settled for a goalless draw.