Triangle frustrate Bosso



BULAWAYO - Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu was full of praise for his young side despite dropping their first points of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership campaign following yesterday’s goalless draw with Triangle.

The Bulawayo giants had started the season with a 2-1 win over Black Rhinos followed by a 2-0 success over Herentals.

On the other hand, Triangle had no point coming into yesterday’s match following defeats to Shabanie Mine (1-0) and log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars (0-2).

Judging by the two teams’ contrasting performances in those opening matches, many home fans expected Bosso to win and move level on nine points with Ngezi Platinum, who have won their first three matches.

Ndlovu was, however, impressed with how his side performed despite dropping two points at home against a team they were expected to beat.

“We had a lot of issues going into this game. One of which was the past performance, we didn’t perform well against Herentals in Harare,” Ndlovu said.

“We came into this game with a lot of caution knowing that we are playing a team with a lot of experience.

“I was amazed to see my players coming on to display such kind of football. It was a very tactical game.

“We moved around the ball very well. We had them at one time really on the back stroke not even wanting to play set-pieces. It’s unfortunate we didn’t utilise the chances we got.”

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was pleased that his side was able to stop their poor start after two opening losses.

“We were under pressure getting into this match; we had gotten off to a false start. A loss today could have been catastrophic and it could have seen us in all sorts of problems,” Mangwiro said.

“I’m sure the point that we gained today will go a long way in bringing our confidence back.

“Today we played with a lot of discipline at the back and we wanted to get them on the break. With a bit of luck we could have had one or two goals.”

The match started on a high tempo as Highlanders pressed high while Triangle chose to sit back and pounce on the break.

Bosso dominated in terms of possession and with a bit of luck Ozias Zibande, who netted a brace in the win over Herentals, could have scored for the home side midway through the first half but his long range shot went over the bar.

Minutes later, Zibande had another chance but his header went over the bar as well.

The Bosso striker was clearly in the thick of things in the opening half as he had another effort cleared off the goal line.

Triangle goalkeeper Mariyoni Chang had to stretch his right leg to clear the ball out of danger.

Bosso players protested that the ball had crossed the line but referee Mhaka Magara waved play on.

Following their poor start to the season, the Sugar Sugar Boys were very cautious and never really threatened Bosso in the first half.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first; Bosso in all out attack while Triangle defended in numbers.

Substitute Adrian Silla almost scored for Highlanders at the stroke of full time with a long range scorcher.

Chang had to fully dive to his left to punch the ball out for a corner which rescued his side’s first point of the season.

Teams:

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Honest Moyo, MacClive Phiri, Brian Banda, Ozias Zibande, Ben Musaka (Adrian Silla 66m), Godfrey Makaruse, Tendai Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Gabriel Nyoni (Newman Sianchali 66m), Nigel Makumbe (Bukhosi Ncube 73m)

Triangle: Mariyoni Chang, Ralph Kawondera, Arnold Chiveya, Kudzai Chigwida, Donald Dzvinyai, Trevor Mavhunga, Collin Dhuwa, Anelka Chivandire, Courage Denias (Erico Phiri 69m), Russell Madamombe (Guthrie Zhokinyu 84m), Phineas Bamusi.