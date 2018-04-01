Producer pins hope on Bryan K's new single

HARARE - Rising music producer Cornelius Muponda is confident that his recent production — Bryan K’s latest single Fambai Neni —will propel his craft to a higher level.

Muponda is rarely included whenever Zimbabwe’s top music producers are mentioned even though he is behind hits such as Gary Tight’s Ndizarurire (featuring music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi) and Ingirozi (featuring Tehn Diamond) and Alexio Kawara’s Chihwandehwande, Nehana and Hatidzokere.

The lack of recognition, though, has not discouraged the Norton-based producer from pursuing his dream of being one of Zimbabwe’s best.

He believes Fambai Neni will usher a new era for him.

“I am glad to have produced such a challenging song. It is not easy to go with what is called trending sound because you won’t be in your comfort zone but I managed to achieve it by paying attention to detail and in the process I created the sound for Fambai Neni — a song I believe will turn out to be a timeless hit,” said Muponda.

The young producer, who plays keyboards in Bryan K’s band, also paid tribute to the singer.

“The song derives its strength from its captivating message. It is a well-written song with a beautiful and catchy sound. We were able to produce this beautiful track because it is very easy working with Bryan K because we spend a lot of time together because I play keyboards in his band so we understand each other musically,” he said.

Muponda is grateful to his brother who introduced him to music production.

“I was taught how to make beats by my elder brother Staiper Muponda back then when I had just finished school. I named my studios Harmony after my brother.