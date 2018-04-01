Pinjisi sees good side of social media

HARARE - Though social media platform WhatsApp is known for wrecking marriages in some sections of the society, sungura musician Tatenda Pinjisi highlighted the positive side of new media in his latest album Chibhakera Chenyasha (Fist of grace).

The album was officially launched on Wednesday at Dandaro Inn in the capital.

The album is made up of songs; Dzikirira, Chikara, Mahoyi-hoyi, Ndidzikamisei, Pamusoroi Changamire and Fambai Nesu.

On the song Dzikirira, the Saina hit-maker says WhatsApp is good as it connects people for a common purpose.

He said some even got married through WhatsApp.

On Ndidzikamisei, Pinjisi asks God to help him so that he doesn’t become greedy to the extent of using juju in music declaring that if he is going to make it in music, it should because of God’s grace and time.

“Vamwe vanorombera magitari... asi handidi kuromba...kana kuri kupinda ndichapinda nenyasha...,” goes part of the Ndidzikamisei lyrics.

Pinjisi said he did not collaborate with other artistes as he is still to promote his own brand.

“I did not collaborate with other artistes on the project as I wanted to create my own distinct style first but after the album I will then do some collaborations.”

The album launch was graced by several musicians that included Romeo Gasa, Simon Mutambi and Trymore Bande among others.