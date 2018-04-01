Omunye hit makers head for Harare

HARARE - South Africa Gqom music group Distruction Boys popular for the hit song Omunye are scheduled to perform in Harare in May.

The group will showcase at Club 1+1 at Longcheng in the capital on May 11.

Simbarashe “Dj Simmz” Chagweda confirmed the development saying the South African duo will be supported by local DJs.

“We have DJs such as Thando, Jerry, Springer, Sachie, Kent and Tatts among others. We have put DJs as supporting acts just for a change.

“If the need arises, we might be forced to include a musician or two but as of now we are okay with DJs,” Chagweda said.

Originally from Durban, Distruction Boys is made up of the duo of Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi and Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu.

The duo is revered for their album Gqom Is the Future which comprises songs such as Omunye, Shut Up and Groove, Ingidi, Last Kick, Madness and The Conductor among others.

But it was Omunye which made them a household name not just in South Africa but in the region at large although there were controversies surrounding the hit song with some artistes alleging the track was stolen, a claim that has since been refuted by the pair.

Distruction Boys will add onto the long list of South African artistes that have performed in the country before and these include the evergreen Mafikizolo, Zahara, Benjamin Dube, Rebecca Malope, Sipho Makhabane and Loyiso among others.