Novice contest on in Harare today

HARARE - Muscle and fitness fanatics will get an Easter Holiday treat this morning when the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness hosts their first contest of the year, the Muscle Rage Novice Zimbabwe 2018.

Zimbabwe College of Music is set to play host to the budding athletes with the day starting off with the registration of competitors between 7.30am and 10.30am.

Thereafter, a seminar on training and nutrition and a seminar for judges will be held just before the main event scheduled to start at 11am.

A total of seven categories will be contested namely; wheelchair men bodybuilding, junior men bodybuilding, women fitness developmental, men’s fitness, men’s physique and the senior bodybuilding.

“The contest is a developmental event and is meant to educate, capacitate and equip potential athletes, potential judges, potential administrators and potential fitness industry players at large,” NFZBBF secretary-general Quiet Shangai told the Daily News yesterday.

The event has managed to attract valuable sponsors in Café Nush and Confectioners, Muscle Rage, GS Fitness Academy, Muscle Xclusive, Fitness V Series, Beast Finesse and Generation Shop Fitters among other sponsors.

“The real outputs of a Novice event should be empowered, educated, motivated and equipped athletes as well as new judges,” Shangai said.

“It does not make bodybuilding and fitness sense if Novice aims to crown champions and then nothing more. Such a Novice event will not have ticked all the boxes of a developmental event.

“This year we are having a judges’ seminar, our usual seminar on training, supplementation and nutrition as well as education on posing and career paths with regards to suitable divisions for the competing athletes.

“The final issue is very important. We have observed that with the coming in of various divisions most people are not aware of the kind of physiques that suits these divisions.

“It is therefore very important to educate each individual athlete with regards to the right path to take in as far as categories are concerned.

“We will also open up on the various opportunities available in the fitness industry.”