Casper releases second album

HARARE - Singer Casper Mudzengere, 37, has released his second album titled Rudo Mukurarama which he thinks will make him scale to greater heights.

The youthful entrepreneur-cum-musician is known in the music circles as Joy Commander

Backed by Boyz DzeNyombwe, the album, produced at Truetone Studio by Jabulani Ndlovu is made up of six tracks among them Mafaro, Magamba, Makorokoto, VaTazvida and Rudo.

Joy Commander said it feels good that his business and music were doing well.

“I am now my own employer while my music career is back on track. A number of top musicians want to join us and already we have since roped in Shiga Shiga (Congolese chanter) as part of the group.

“Shiga has brought the experience that we need and it is my hope that he will be with us for a while. We will do the best we can to ensure that he is happy.”

Asked how he got the name Joy Commander, the rhythm guitarist explained: “Since I was young, I would make people happy wherever I arrived. As a young kid, I was a dancer and people just like me.

“Now that I am a grown up man, I always make people happy be it at work or funerals. As such people ended up giving me the name Joy Commander.”

While he had a false start with his debut release Imba Yacho and felt like giving up, he says he was encouraged by Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya.

“It is because of the man of God, he imparted faith in me. Those doubting that man can only do that at their own peril because I am a clear testimony of what he has done in my life,” said Joy Commander.