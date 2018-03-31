Mthwakazi party dares Obert Mpofu

BULAWAYO-Bulawayo-based Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) insists it will not be intimidated by Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu’s arrest threats.

The Mqondisi Moyo-led party has in recent weeks blocked members of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) from conducting hearings in Matabeleland North and Bulawayo, arguing the composition of the Commission’s committee was improper.

As if that was not enough, the party went on to participate in a demonstration against government’s ban of the installation of a Ndebele King, which ended in running battles with police.

In reaction, Mpofu issued a chilling warning declaring government will soon be forced to bring them to order through arrests.

But the party’s spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo said: “We take note of the warning by the coup government apologist...Mpofu….of the imminent arrests of MRP activists and supporters.”

“Our knowledge of the history of Mpofu reminds us that he has never spoken from his own job description, but that of the...Zanu PF clique. This proves beyond doubt that Cabinet business in Zimbabwe is not done according to the Constitution, but Zanla command,” he said.

The move by MRP to block the NPRC hearings was met with mixed feelings in the Matabeleland region, with some arguing that the party had taken their advocacy too far.