Ngezi Platinum beat sorry DeMbare

Ngezi Platinum.........1

Dynamos...................0

NGEZI - Ngezi Platinum Stars shot to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership log following yesterday’s slender win over a disjointed Dynamos.

Midfielder Xolisani Moyo scored the only goal of the match to help his side maintain their 100 percent start to the season.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side now have three straight wins over Herentals, Triangle and now Dynamos and are now on nine points.

For DeMbare, it was their second loss of the season after a similar 1-0 away defeat to Chicken Inn in their first game of the season.

Last weekend, the Glamour Boys surrendered a three-goal lead to eventually draw 3-3 with Shabanie Mine.

The Glamour Boys were very poor especially in the first half where they failed to register a shot at goal. In the entire game, DeMbare were only able to get one attempt at goal in the second half.

Ndiraya was happy with his side’s display but bemoaned their lacklustre second half where they gave the initiative to DeMbare.

“I thought it was an interesting match in which we were in control of the first half. We had planned it like that because we had travelled to Triangle where we played a very energy-sapping match,” Ndiraya said.

“We would push very hard in the first half and naturally in the second half, we dropped into a defensive mode because of the energy levels’’.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa said: “Coming from a 3-3 result I think we had the defensive area to deal with but unfortunately today, we conceded as well which made the deference.”

The home side made two changes from the team that beat Triangle last week with Terrence Dzvukamanja coming in for Tichaona Mabvura while Moyo replaced Malon Mushonga.

Following last weekend’s disappointing draw with Shabanie, DeMbare made three changes to their starting XI.

Tonderai Mateyaunga replaced Blessing Mwandimutsira between the sticks.

At the back, captain Ocean Mushure came in for Romario Matova while Godfrey Mukambi was given the nod ahead of Marshall Machazani.

Madamburo started on the front foot and looked dangerous especially from set-pieces.

Just like in the draw with Shabanie, the DeMbare defence struggled to deal with the high-ball from set-pieces.

The early pressure paid off for Madamburo when Moyo scored with a nice side-footed shot after 12 minutes.

Godknows Murwira started the move on the left side when he sent in a lovely cross which was cut back by Michael Charamba to the penalty spot.

Moyo had delayed his run into the box and met Charamba’s cut back with a fine finish that gave DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga no chance.

This was Charamba’s fourth assist in the first three matches of the season.

Moments after taking the lead, Walter Mukanga failed to increase the home side’s tally when he shot over from just outside the box.

Offensively, DeMbare looked disjointed with the exception of Raphael Manuvire, who tried to get on the ball and get the visitors moving.

The fact that Dynamos failed to register a shot at goal in the entire first 45 minutes tells the whole story of their insipid performance.

At the start of the second period, Mutasa made two changes with Tawanda Macheke coming in for Cleopas Kapupurika while Obey Mwerahari replaced Kudzanai Dhemere.

The changes seemed to reinvigorate DeMbare as they began to enjoy more possession.

Madamburo were now sitting back but the visitors still struggled to make inroads in the opposition half.

DeMbare’s first attempt at goal finally arrived in the 72nd minute when Macheke shot tamely at Donovan.

The DeMbare substitute should have shot with more conviction but seemed surprised that the ball had run through to him inside the box after a flick from Mwerahari.

DeMbare continued to push forward but seemed to struggle with the slippery surface at crucial moments.

Teams:

Ngezi Platinum: Donovan Bernard, Godknows Murwira, Liberty Chakoroma, Keith Murera, Terrence Dzvukamanja (Tichaona Mabvura 87m), Walter Mukanga (Malon Mushonga 84m), Michael Charamba, Xolisani Moyo, Frank Makarati, Tichaona Chipunza, Clive Augusto

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Blessing Moyo, Ocean Mushure, Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere, James Marufu, Kudzanai Dhemere (Tawanda Macheke 51m), Raphael Manuvire, Cleopas Kapupurika (Obey Mwerahari 51m), Quality Kangadzi, Valentine Kadonzvo (Kuda Kumwala 70m).