Gamecocks back to winning ways

BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was pleased after his side got back to winning ways following their victory over new boys Mutare City Rovers yesterday.

The Gamecocks were held to a goalless draw by Nichrut in their previous match at the weekend which left Antipas disappointed.

Substitute Darryl Nyandoro scored a second half brace which took the home side to seven points on the log in third place.

“It’s important to win games at home, which we did. First half, we did everything but to put the ball behind the net,” Antipas said.

“The second half it was a much better performance. We played them virtually half field. We got Darryl Nyandoro who came in as a half time substitute and he made the difference.”

Rovers coach Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa thought his team played well despite the loss.

“The guys played very well. Today, they really fought especially in the first half where we managed to contain Chicken Inn.

“Chicken Inn is a very good team and they are among the favourites to win the championship.

“The boys played very well. I am proud of them.

“We just need to improve in defence. We will definitely survive relegation which is our target this season.”

The match started at a slow pace with the home side comfortably in control of possession while Mutare City relied more on counter attacks.

The Gamecocks could have opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Simon Munawa, who directed his effort wide from inside the penalty box after being set up by the evergreen veteran Clemence Matawu.

The Gamecocks kept on piling the pressure and Matawu again set up Obadiah Tarumbwa whose curler missed the upright by a few inches.

Mutare City never really troubled Gamecocks goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze in the first half.

Chicken Inn continued from where they left in the first half, as they laid siege on the Gusha Bhora goal.

Their efforts finally paid dividends 10 minutes into the second period when Nyandoro ghosted in from the blind side to beat goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube from a Moses Majika cross.

Nyandoro sealed victory in the 67th minute when he connected a volley first time from a Christopher Samakweri pass.

The visitors got their face saver six minutes from the end when Billy Veremu capitalised on a long ball before hitting a shot past Chipezeze.