Gallery Delta appeals for funds

HARARE – Gallery Delta, which last year got about $30 900 from donors and sponsors after sending out an SOS to its partners, has once again appealed for funding, as the arts industry continues to struggle under the obtaining harsh economic conditions.

The management sent out a note thanking donors and sponsors who had contributed and supported exhibitions throughout the year.

“Gallery Delta accomplished another year of activities, thanks to its donors, sponsors, clients and artists, and celebrated its 42nd anniversary on the April 17, 2017.

“Donor contributions totalled $22 467 and sponsorships $10 500 which enabled the organisation, mounting, presentation and promotion of nine exhibitions through the year and which are listed as follows,” co-founder and director Derek Huggins said in an email to sponsors.

“January: The Annual Summer Exhibition (Group), February 14: Artists In The Stream VIII (The Annual Young Artists’ Exhibition), March 28: Luis Meque (One-person Exhibition), May 17: Link III (Different Perspectives), June 20: Landscapes (Group Exhibition), July 29: Identity (Group Exhibition), September 12: From Line to Form II (Group Exhibition), October 31: Dairy of Identity (Helen Lieros — Benefit Exhibition for Gallery Delta) and December 9: The Annual Summer Exhibition (Group).”

The gallery has been in existence since 1975 with a policy to raise standards and awareness of Zimbabwean contemporary art.

“Its role over the past 40 years is of inestimable value with the promotion of five hundred and more exhibitions. This, together with many other artistic events including music, theatre and literature, has given support and encouragement to hundreds of artists; some of whom have achieved international recognition and acceptance,” the email read.

“Unfortunately, however, the economic crisis in the country and its isolation mitigates severely on the viability of the gallery

“Whereas there was greater self-sufficiency in the past, the income on sales are insufficient to meet the costs and the gallery is donor and sponsor dependent. Hopefully, given time the economy will strengthen.

“We again appeal for help from our donors, sponsors, patrons, clients, collectors and friends in Zimbabwe, and elsewhere around the world, to enable us to continue in our mission in providing a service to art and artists and the continued presentation and promotion of meaningful exhibitions of high artistic standard,” the email read.