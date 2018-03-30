Chapungu, Harare City share spoils



GWERU - Harare City coach Mark Harrison felt it was a case of two points dropped after his wasteful side came from a goal down to settle for a draw against Chapungu at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

Just like in their previous matches, City had a slow start as they found themselves a goal down just after ten minutes when Allen Tavarwisa reacted fast to put the home side ahead after Bastos Chihowa’s effort from the penalty spot was saved by City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu.

But it was rather an easy way to concede as Nyamupanedengu had done his part to deny Bastos only to be let down by his defence who watched Tavarwisa rushing to finish the rebound.

City, however, slowly clawed back into the game and went on to cause a lot of anxious moments for the home side only to be let down by their impotent strike force.

The Sunshine Boys’ persistence was finally rewarded three minutes before the break when midfielder William Manondo equalised for the visitors with a well taken shot from the edge of the box.

The visitors went on to dominate in the second half but again finishing was their biggest letdown leaving Harrison to lament missed chances.

On their part Chapungu had their own chances especially in the opening minutes in which they kept the visitors on the back foot but failed to utilise them.

“I was not happy with the way we started again today. But well, I think it was two points dropped,” Harrison said.

“You look at how we conceded. The goalkeeper made a save and the defenders were actually watching as the striker scored. But we came back and had a couple of good chances.

“Second half we controlled the game pretty well but again we failed to score.

“In the end I think it was points dropped.”

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni acknowledged they played a better and organised side and a draw was a fair result for his charges.

“I think we played a tactical and disciplined side.

“I think they were on top for better parts and I have to give it to my boys for holding City. They are a quality side with experienced players.”

For City the draw took their tally to five points while Chapungu are now on four points.