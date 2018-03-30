CAPS Utd halt FC Platinum's winning run

CAPS United............... 0

FC Platinum............... 0

HARARE - CAPS United put a dent on champions FC Platinum’s runaway start to the season following a goalless draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter before a handful crowd here yesterday.

FC Platinum came into yesterday’s match with a 100 percent record following wins over ZPC Kariba and Yadah FC.

CAPS, who had drawn with Harare City and Bulawayo Chiefs are still searching for their first win of the season.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe said he was satisfied with the result and backed his team to find the winning formula in games to come.

“In terms of the performance I’m sure I’m very much satisfied. It’s just that our conversion was not as good as the chances that we created which is just a let-down but on the overall I think I’m very impressed,” he said.

“We didn’t give them many scoring opportunities and we created descent scoring opportunities but unfortunately we did not convert them into goals.

“It’s a long distance and the journey is a very long one.

“It is very long and we have only travelled a short distance.

“We are not really worried about the three draws but what we should concentrate on is just the performance.

“I’m very happy with what we have achieved so far considering that in December we lost almost five key players and this is a completely new team, Moses (Muchenje) is no longer part of the team, Phineas (Bamusi), Sibanda (Edmore), (Dominic) Chungwa, Devon (Chafa) and when you bring in new players obviously it takes a bit of time to jell but positives are there and we are very happy.”

FC Platinum caretaker coach Lizwe Sweswe said: “...we were playing away, getting a point is not a disappointment in any way and not to take anything away from CAPS United I think they played well.

“The game of football sometimes you will have some ups and downs here and there but I think we are still on the right track.

“We dropped two points but I think we will go back home and work on our next assignment.”

The game produced very little action to write home about with the home side being more cautious in the opening half in which the visitors went on the offensive in search of an elusive opener.

It was the reverse in the second half which saw the Green Machine showing more intent and the introduction of youngster Tinotenda Chiunye for Peter Moyo in the 51st minute and new acquisition Denver Mukamba for Brian Muzondiwa in the 71st minute almost paid dividends but striker Simba Nhivi was found wanting on several occasions failing to convert in front of goal.