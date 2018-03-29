Ngodzo wants improved Byo City

HARARE - Bulawayo City captain Zephaniah Ngodzo wants his side to improve on their finishing this afternoon when they take on Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium.

Amakhosi started the season on a good note with a 2-0 home win over Chapungu a fortnight ago with Ishmael Wadi grabbing both goals.

Last weekend City, however, slipped up as they went down 1-0 to Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

Amakhosi dominated the game for long periods but were let down by poor finishing before they were punished by a late Martin Vengesai goal for the home side.

Ngodzo feels his side performed well but they lacked a killer instinct in the final third allowing the Sunshine Boys to collect maximum points in a match the visitors dominated.

“We came here with a game plan and we executed it very well but unfortunately we conceded towards the end of the game,” Ngodzo told the Daily News.

“At the end of the day this is football and things like this happen and we now need to look forward to our game on Thursday (today).

“We now need to look up to Thursday’s game and hopefully we can collect maximum points there.”

Although they are making their debut season in the top flight, Bulawayo Chiefs have started the season with identical 2-2 draws with Yadah FC and CAPS United in their first two matches.

Ngodzo knows that the Premiership new boys will not be easily pushovers especially if Amakhosi continue with their lethargic display in front of goal.

“Obviously we have to work on our finishing against Chiefs is we are to get a good result,” he said.

“It’s always disappointing to lose but performance wise, I think we are now gelling well as a team hopefully we will be able to collect more points along the way.

“The season is a marathon we have to take each game as it comes and hope to finish the season in a better position than last year.”