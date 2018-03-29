Muroiwa set for City debut

HARARE - Former Dynamos defender Elisha Muroiwa is in contention to make his first Harare City start in this afternoon’s Castle Lager Premiership match against Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

Muroiwa, who was a free agent after he was released by Tanzanian side Singida United in December last year, joined the Sunshine Boys last month on a one-year contract but missed his team’s opening two matches as he was still waiting for his reversal international clearance.

The Warriors defender finally got his clearance this week in time for the busy Easter holiday schedule.

As city prepare for a clash against Chapungu this afternoon, Muroiwa revealed his excitement to finally be afforded a chance to play.

“It was disappointing getting my clearance a little bit late but I am happy to have finally got it. I am looking forward to play and help my team going forward in the best way I can, I think I’m ready to play,” Muroiwa told the Daily News.

“I believe in working as a group despite the level that you played because each time you meet new guys you learn something. So I believe we must combine as a group work as a group.”

Muroiwa is also delighted to be working with new Sunshine Boys’ coach Mark Harrison saying: “I think Mark is bringing a different type of play which is very different from most coaches in Zimbabwe.

“He believes in passing the ball unlike most coaches who wants to play second ball. I think it’s a good platform for each and every one of us who are here.”

Harrison was also delighted with the availability of Muroiwa as it widens his selection base although new goalkeeper Ryan Harrison is still yet to receive his clearance.

“Elisha is cleared now, we got his card, for Ryan we still waiting for it. I don’t know what the PSL are doing. We gave them all the information required and we don’t know about the delay,” said Harrison.

Harrison is hoping they will maintain their form that have seen them pick four after their opening two matches having managed a goalless draw against CPS United and a 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend.

“Whatever people think of us outside, we know our objectives, we know what we are capable of doing and we cannot do. We just want to take each game as it comes. For now we are not thinking any further other than the Chapungu game,” Harrison said.