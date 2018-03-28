We will rise again – Mukuhlani

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani has called on the nation’s support in the aftermath of the World Cup Qualifier debacle.

Hosts Zimbabwe blew away a double chance of making it to England 2019 after giving away a health 290 total against West Indies after which they went on to lose to minnows United Arab Emirates by three runs D/L in their final match of the Super Six stage to crash out of the tournament.

But Mukuhlani, who is also still trying to come to terms with the sad reality, admitted the team played badly enough to deserve a place in the big boys league but with continued support from the nation they are sure to rise again.

“As the curtain came down on the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 this Sunday, it was a rollercoaster of emotions for us at ZC and, I believe, for all Zimbabweans,” he said.

“First, I wish to put it on record that ZC is disappointed and feels the pain of the fans and the entire nation following our national team’s failure to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

“The boys are gutted and they know their performance, especially against the UAE in the match that sealed our fate, was not good enough to take us through. I am, however, confident they will pick up the pieces, continue working harder and try to make it right.

“When we win, we win together. When we lose, we must lose together. So, with the nation’s steadfast support, through thick and thin, we will recover from this setback and achieve better results in the future.”

A total of 10 teams took part in the Qualifier extravaganza and only two made it to England and that is the winners Afghanistan and runners-up West Indies.

Mukuhlani also paid tribute to the ICC for giving Zimbabwe the opportunity to host the games.

“On the other hand, as a nation we have every reason to stand tall with immense pride having successfully hosted a spectacular tournament,” he said.

“The world watched in awe as thousands of fans packed our stadia, singing and dancing, chanting and clapping – undeterred even when it rained – creating a carnival atmosphere that is uniquely and authentically Zimbabwean.

“I wish to express our deepest gratitude to the International Cricket Council for not only showing faith in our ability to host an event of this magnitude and global significance but for also providing us with all the necessary support to ensure we deliver a world-class tournament.”

He also thanked the supporters who turned out in droves both in Harare and Bulawayo.

“On behalf of Zimbabwe Cricket, I wish to express our sincerest gratitude to the thousands of Zimbabweans, young and old, for warmly embracing the game of cricket and making the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 a truly memorable experience,” Mukuhlani said.

“The month-long tournament has sparked nationwide interest in the sport and has been a catalyst for new and improved facilities to support the development of the game of cricket at all levels throughout Zimbabwe.

“I am looking forward to an exciting future for the game in our country. I am also extremely proud of the strong and positive impact of the tournament on Zimbabwe, with the event driving millions of dollars into our economy.”