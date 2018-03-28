Madinda remains cautious

HARARE - Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu is refusing to be carried away despite seeing his side earn back-to-back victories in their opening two matches in the Castle Lager Premiership.

The Bulawayo giants began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Black Rhinos before dispatching Herentals 0-2 at the weekend to maintain their 100 percent start to the current campaign alongside Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

It is a remarkable feat for Bosso, who are undergoing a serious rebuilding exercise under Ndlovu, given most people had already written them off this season.

But as they prepare for a busy Easter Holiday programme in which they will play two fixtures inside four days, Ndlovu is not reading much into their flying start which he feels is only a bonus in as far as their targets are concerned.

Bosso host Triangle on Friday at Barbourfields Stadium before travelling to Harare for a mouth watering clash against bitter rivals Dynamos on Monday at Rufaro Stadium.

“For us winning two straight games is a bonus. I think most people thought we were going to be the whipping boys but the youngsters have stood firm and there we are,” Ndlovu said.

“I think our project is going on well. These are youngsters and they have a lot of room to learn going forward.”

Ndlovu said their priority first is to instil the Bosso culture into the youthful side.

“We are trying to bring the culture of the club which was sort of vanquished in recent years. By culture I mean Highlanders is driven by development. We are all products of development at Highlanders,” he said.

“We need to have a strong base in terms of development then we can buy one or two players from outside. So we need to give these youngsters time to showcase themselves.”

On their busy Easter Holiday fixtures, Ndlovu feels it is important on how they manage players.

“We need to take it each game at a time. We don't want to start think if Dynamos now because they are not our next opponents. Remember, these are only youngsters and we need to manage them well,” he said.

“It's good we have two matches coming but we will have to look at our players and see how best we can manage them. We still need to approach our matches cautiously.”

Elsewhere, Harare City is also hoping to continue with their fine run after managing a draw and a victory in their opening two matches.

Having been re-admitted into the top flight after How Mine surrendered their franchise to PSL, City started their campaign with a goalless draw against CAPS United before a narrow 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend.

The Sunshine Boys travel to Gweru to face Chapungu at Ascot on Thursday before a date against Mutare City Monday.