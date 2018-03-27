City will avoid the chop: Vengesai

HARARE - Harare City forward Martin Vengesai is confident his side can survive relegation this time around after the Sunshine Boys’ good display in the first two games of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season.

City, who were relegated last season before bouncing back after acquiring the franchise of How Mine, find themselves in sixth place on the log with four points following a goalless draw against CAPS United and a slender 1-0 win over Bulawayo City.

Vengesai scored the only goal in that win over Amakhosi at the weekend at Rufaro Stadium in a match they were under pressure for long periods but were able to keep a clean sheet before eventually going on to snatch all three points.

“Bulawayo City played so well in both halves and we only managed to play better in the final 20 minutes when we got the goal,” Vengesai told the Daily News.

“What is important is we got the goal; the display that we gave does not matter much since we won the game.

“We have to work hard in order to survive relegation this season and we are taking it one game at a time.

“Against Bulawayo City, we managed to get the three points but now we are already looking forward to our away game against Chapungu and hopefully we can get another three points in Gweru.

“The way we have performed in our first two games is a morale booster and we need to maintain that grinding mentality so that we remain in the top half of the log.”

Vengesai was the Sunshine Boys’ top scorer last season after finishing the campaign with 10 strikes but his goals could not save the team from relegation.

This time around he wants to keep on scoring and help the team maintain their Premiership status.

“It’s so nice to open my scoring account in these early games; getting that first goal is always important.

“I would like to thank my teammates who created the goal,” the 30-year-old forward said.

“I am just hoping to keep on scoring and also help my teammates get on the score sheet as well.

“I don’t want to be selfish and be the top-goal scorer, but what is important is to play well for the team.”

Meanwhile, Harare City coach Mark Harrison is glad captain and midfielder Tendai Samanja has finally recovered.

Samanja was introduced as a second half substitute after he missed most of pre-season with injury.

“I think the turning point was when ... Samanja came into the game,” the Briton said.

“He (Samanja) brought a lot of authority into our midfield; he brought a lot more experience and stability which we were lacking.

“He brought something special and straight away we began passing the ball, there was more movement from the back, I want us to play starting from the goalkeeper.”

Fixtures

Thursday: Chicken Inn v Mutare City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Harare City (Ascot), CAPS United v FC Platinum (NSS)

Friday: Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Nichrut (Mandava)

Sunday: Herentals v Yadah FC (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chapungu (Luveve), Black Rhinos v CAPS United (NSS),

Monday: FC Platinum v Bulawayo City (Mandava), Mutare City v Harare City (NSS), Nichrut v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve).